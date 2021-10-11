Hixson Middle School in the Webster Groves School District has been selected as one of six “green” schools in Missouri.
Missouri Green Schools, a program co-managed by the U.S. Green Building Council-Missouri Gateway Chapter and the Missouri Environmental Education Association, recently completed its inaugural year as a state program and selected its first round of honorees.
Six Missouri schools have been awarded “Sprout Level” recognition for their commitment to improving health and wellness of students and staff, lowering environmental impact and providing place-based education. Place-based education grounds students in local environmental and community systems, facilitates real-world problem solving and helps students see the relevance of educational concepts to their lived experiences.
“We’ve had many changes to our facility recently, which has opened up the opportunity to enrich our students’ learning opportunities. One such addition is the creation of a new class centered on sustainability,” Hixson teacher Eric Hayes said.
“The Missouri Green Schools initiative was a natural fit into the new curriculum and as I started talking with those around me, the excitement was contagious,” he added. “It made so much sense to begin this journey with our building at this time, and I am so pleased that we were selected into the program.”
In addition to Hixson Middle School, other awardees in the St. Louis area include Forsyth School, Patrick Henry Downtown Academy, Central Primary School and St. Francis of Assisi School.