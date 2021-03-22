Hixson Middle School student Colette Giezentanner has had her eye on a prize for several years, and after multiple trips to the regional spelling bee, she finally claimed the coveted first-place title.
The Webster Groves eighth grader’s win at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Spelling Bee on March 13 at Lindenwood University puts her one step closer to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be held later this year.
Giezentanner, 14, out-spelled nine other competitors in the regional competition last weekend and claimed the title with the correct spelling of “gressorial,” which means adapted for walking.
She lowered her mask from behind her face shield, as all contestants were asked so judges could see their mouths as they spelled, and said: “G-R-E-S-S-O-R-I-A-L, GRESSORIAL.”
“I was 90% sure I knew how to spell it,” she said. “There was one spelling that just seemed right, and no other spelling could have fit with the pronunciation of the word.”
Giezentanner, who took second place at the regional bee in 2019 and also advanced to the national prelims then, is still shocked she capped off her seventh appearance at regionals with the first-place win.
“It is certainly very exciting, but it still doesn’t feel entirely real,” she said. “First place at regionals always seemed slightly out of reach. This year I was kind of convinced that I wouldn’t win because I was used to being the second or third most studied person there. This year, though, I studied very hard. I worked with a coach and a tutor, and I had seven years of preparation on my side.”
The teenager, who participated in her first spelling bee at the age of six, was one of four girls competing in the regional bee, which also included six boys. The final round came down to Giezentanner and 10-year-old Sonia Kulkarnia.
Per COVID-19 restrictions, contestants were only allowed one guest in the auditorium of the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts at Lindenwood University. Giezentanner’s dad, Lee, watched from the seats as her mom and 12-year-old brother waited in the lobby.
Although there wasn’t the usual auditorium of applause that spelling bee winners usually receive, Giezentanner’s dad clapped proudly and ran to the stage to hug his daughter. Her mom, whose ear was pressed against the auditorium door, also burst in for a hug after hearing her daughter spell her winning word correctly.
“This has been very important to her for a long time and she’s worked very hard,” Lee Giezentanner said.
Colette Giezentanner’s win means she will now compete in the national competition’s preliminaries this summer, which will be held virtually. Those who advance will then compete in person on July 8 in Orlando, Florida.
Although the teen has plenty of other hobbies — painting, drawing, singing and acting — she’s setting her sights on the next big spelling bee prize of landing a spot in the finals at nationals.