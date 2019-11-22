Hixson Middle School in Webster Groves is among 300 nationwide finalists in the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a program that encourages sixth through 12th grade students to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
Teachers from the six state finalist classrooms will submit a lesson plan outlining how students will tackle the local issue using STEM skills to improve the greater community.
One hundred schools will advance in the contest and receive $15,000 in technology and supplies as well as a video kit to help showcase their project. Twenty schools will then be selected to travel to the final event in the spring where they will present their project to a panel of judges. For achieving national finalist status, schools will be awarded $50,000 in technology and classroom materials.
Five grand prize National Winner schools will receive $100,000 in technology and classroom materials, and a trip to Washington, D.C. to present their projects to members of Congress.
Public voting will also determine one Community Choice winner from the pool of national finalists, who will be eligible to win an additional $10,000 in technology and classroom supplies.
To vote or learn more, visit www.samsung.com/us/solvefortomorrow.