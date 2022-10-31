Hixson Middle School in the Webster Groves School District has been recognized as a Missouri Green School for its commitment to improving the health and wellness of students and staff, lowering its environmental impact and providing place-based education.
Missouri Green School is a state-level program co-managed by the U.S. Green Building Council-Missouri Gateway Chapter and the Missouri Environmental Education Association. Missouri Green School recognizes schools for initiatives ranging from designing accessible gardens to fostering sustainability at school.