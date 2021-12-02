After a forced break due to the pandemic, the Hixson Middle School Parent Teacher Organization’s biggest — and only — annual fundraiser is back. The Hixson Holiday House Tour returns this Sunday, Dec. 5, with a new COVID-safe twist: All eight Webster Groves homes on the tour will host exclusively outdoor activities.
“Homeowners have been super creative,” said Hixson parent Karen Renner, co-chair of the Holiday House Tour. “One home’s theme is inspired by the movie ‘Elf,’ for example, and will feature a gingerbread tree house. Two homes on the tour on the same block will have a DJ and photo booth. Every home will also have a special free giveaway, such as Katie’s Cookie Creations, Urban Chestnut beers, and Ella and Ollie Gourmet Popcorn.”
Renner said in addition to donating giveaway items, many local businesses also donated items for an online raffle. Sixteen different prize packages are available, each well over $100 in value. Participants can aim for an assortment of hair products from The Boulevard Hair Co., win dinner and a show from The Rep and Cyrano’s, or impress their favorite middle schooler with comics from Betty’s Books and ice cream from Ices Plain & Fancy.
Raffle winners will be announced at noon on Dec. 5. Winners need not be present to win. Tour guests can visit Hixson Middle School, 630 S. Elm Ave., starting at 3 p.m. to pick up prizes, purchase tour tickets, tour the school’s new additions and purchase holiday cards made by art students. Enjoy coffee from the Coffee Culture food truck starting at 3:30 p.m. before the tour formally begins at 4 p.m.
Tour goers can expect sweet treats, student musicians, photo ops, alcoholic beverages for those 21 and older, and an dazzling array of lights and decorations from homeowners. Renner herself will host guests as part of the tour, offering fire pits and make-your-own s’mores kits, donated by Jim Bulejski Architects.
“The homeowners have been incredibly creative and generous. Some of them are funding their own giveaways. They’ve even helped get sponsors,” said Renner. “I’d like to see someone go to all the houses on the tour.”
Guests can take their own route through the tour’s eight houses, maps to which are printed on tickets. Stops will remain open until 8 p.m. Purchase tour and raffle tickets and holiday cards online at hixson-middle-school-pto.square.site. Tickets and cards are also available at Straubs, 211 W. Lockwood Ave.; Freddie’s Market, 9052 Big Bend Blvd.; and at Hixson Middle School before the tour on Sunday.
In the event of inclement weather, the tour will be moved to Sunday, Dec. 12.
All proceeds from the tour go to the Hixson Middle School PTO to fund teacher grants for classroom supplies and materials.
“The fact that we had to cancel it last year means PTO funds are low. This is our opportunity to raise funds,” said Renner. “My son is obsessed with school. He’s so happy. That’s why I’m so passionate and involved, because I see how happy he is.”