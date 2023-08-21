Historical figures in celebration of women winning the right to vote will perform in the historical reenactment, “From Rotten Eggs To Respect,” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at the Webster Groves Public Library, 301 E. Lockwood Ave.
Voices of American HERstory, an educational arts initiative, presents “Toward Women’s Equality: From Rotten Eggs to Respect.” Susan B. Anthony will share her story of when the women’s movement in the 19th century became respected, even applauded, after being reviled and denounced for decades.
Anthony is joined by Ida B. Wells, a crusader and journalist who formed an interracial suffrage organization. Josephine Pearson was a Tennessee anti-suffrage leader who tried to stop the movement to give women the vote. All performers will appear in costume, in a unique, time traveling interview format.
Passionate about women’s rights history, the reenactors — Jenny Grace Morris, Wendy Gordon and Cheri Hanstein — portray these historical characters.
Rebecca Now, former director of the Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Area Chamber of Commerce, will interview the three time traveling historical figures.
The performance is in honor of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving women nationwide the right to vote. The 19th Amendment was added to the U.S. Constitution on Aug. 26, 1920.
The performance is free and is appropriate for children in fifth grade and above. Voices of American HERstory provides classrooms and assemblies with an interactive learning experience in middle and high schools in the St Louis metropolitan area.
For more information about the initiative, visit VoicesofAmericanHERstory.com