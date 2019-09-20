The Shrewsbury Historical Society has announced the resurgence of the Shrewsbury Historic House Plaque Program.
Houses must be at least 100 years old to be eligible for a plaque. For the style 1 plaque, the applicant must know the year the house was built. For the style 2 plaque, the applicant must know the year the house was built and for whom the house was built.
Applications may be printed from the city of Shrewsbury home page, www.cityofshrewsbury.com/documents/PlaqueOrderForm.pdf or picked up at city hall, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave.
Plaques can be purchased for $156 plus $10 for shipping. Stop by the City Center display cases for examples.