The Historic Kirkwood Train Station Foundation has responded to “misinformation” in a letter published in the July 2 issue of the Webster-Kirkwood Times.
In the letter, the writer questions the $4.6 million cost estimate of restoration and renovation to the Kirkwood Train Station, offering her own numbers totaling $1.6 million for the project’s cost and then wondering how the remaining $3.5 million will be spent.
Nancy Luetzow, director of the Historic Kirkwood Train Station Foundation, provided a breakdown of the $4.6 million in project costs. The project includes about $1.3 million in design and construction contingencies — money set aside to cover any unexpected costs.
Thermal and moisture protection, estimated to cost nearly a half million dollars, is the most expensive item on the construction cost list, followed by heating and ventilating at $423,339, and electrical and low-voltage wiring priced at $393,216. Low voltage requires its own cabling network, separate from standard wiring.
Another major project expense is site improvements, about 40 items totaling nearly $400,000. Those items range from ADA requirements, asphalt repair, and sign and fence installations.
The city of Kirkwood bought the historic station from Amtrak in 2002 to prevent its closing. Kirkwood’s station continues to serve as an Amtrak station and visitors’ center operated by an all-volunteer staff.
The Historic Kirkwood Train Station Foundation, established in 2013, is charged with developing funding sources for maintenance and construction projects toward the preservation of the Kirkwood Train Station.