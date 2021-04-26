The city of Kirkwood has been awarded a $1.5 million grant through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments for the historic Kirkwood Train Station restoration project.
The city is undertaking renovations of the station in conjunction with the Historic Kirkwood Train Station Foundation.
The transportation alternatives grant will support various interior and exterior renovations to the train station including a new roof, heating and cooling systems, window and door restoration, ADA compliant restrooms and ticket counter, an accessory storage building and a covered exterior platform for train passengers.
The Historic Kirkwood Train Station Foundation has been working hard to raise the $4.6 million needed to complete the project.
“The board of directors of the foundation are thrilled to join the city of Kirkwood in announcing the receipt of this grant from East-West Gateway Council of Governments toward the restoration and renovation of the iconic Kirkwood Train Station,” said Art McDonnell of the Historic Kirkwood Train Station Foundation.
McDonnell said the foundation’s board, Kirkwood City Public Services Director Bill Bensing and City Engineer Chris Krueger joined in the effort to write the grant.
The grant, along with donations from individual donors and other grants the foundation has already received, brings the total amount raised for the project so far to roughly $2.3 million — nearly half of the estimated $4.6 million cost of what will be the station’s first renovation since 1941.
The foundation is continuing its fundraising efforts via a GoFundMe page and other programs to reach its $4.9 million goal, as construction is not expected to start until 2024.
“The city of Kirkwood, along with the Historic Kirkwood Train Station Foundation, appreciate the generous donations from all who have contributed to the campaign and hope that this federal transportation enhancement grant will encourage future gifts and grants toward the final goal of restoring this icon of our community,” Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin said.