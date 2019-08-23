In Perry County, about 80 miles from St. Louis, is one of the oldest communities in Missouri. The Saxon Lutheran Memorial offers visitors a glimpse into early pioneer life and culture.
Lutheran immigrants settled the area in the early 1800s. Today, the log cabin village is a restored outdoor museum dedicated to preserving the history and life of the German settlers.
Learn more about the pioneering spirit of these German immigrants at the Saxon Lutheran Memorial Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 12. The event will feature demonstrations from the 1800s, handmade crafts, German food, entertainment and more.
The Saxon Lutheran Memorial is located at 296 Saxon Memorial Dr., Frohna, Missouri.
For more information, visit www.concordiahistoricalinstitute.org/visit/saxon-lutheran-memorial or call 573-824-5404.