The Historic Sappington House will host its annual Country Craft Festival on Saturday and Sunday, June 27-28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the grounds of the house at 1015 S. Sappington Road in Crestwood. Admission is free.
The annual festival is typically held in April, but postponed until this weekend due to COVID-19. The two-day event will include food and live music, vendors, folkway artisans, animals, a "Young-uns Outpost" and more. Those browsing among the open-air fair will find a variety of antiques, arts and crafts, books, garden and home decor, jewelry, original artwork and other wares.
At the "Young-uns Outpost," kids can pet animals, try on costumes and complete a passport for craft activities. In addition to the fair, old-time artisans will be demonstrating their historic skills and showing off their trades.
Parking is available at Crestwood Elementary School across the street and in the overflow lot off Reco Avenue. For more information, visit www.historicsappingtonhouse.org or call 314-822-8171.