The city of Kirkwood’s renewal of the historic Kirkwood Train Station has long been awaited, especially the upgrading of HVAC systems, restrooms, roofing, windows and doors. While I understand city ownership of the building has added use as a public space for events ranging from parties to weddings, I certainly hope city fathers don’t lose sight of the fact that is first and foremost a train station, and that most of the improvements inside and out should be aimed at modernization and functionality as a transportation center and not a venue for social and civic events.
I grew up spending many wonderful afternoons hanging out at that station in the 1960s and 1970s, and am delighted that it has earned its rightful place as an icon of the city. The Kirkwood Train Station is well known among railroad enthusiasts and passengers alike as one of America’s most photogenic locales. Let’s make sure its status as an important transportation hub doesn’t take a back seat to those who view it as something else.
David Busse
Columbia Falls, Montana