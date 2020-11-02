Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson recently announced that high school students will return for in-person learning on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Though middle schoolers will return for full days, five days a week — with the exception of half days on Wednesdays for professional development — high school students will only attend half days in-person on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Last names A-K will attend morning classes in person from 8:25 to 11:25 a.m., return home for lunch and complete asynchronous assignments at home from 12:25 to 3:25 p.m.
Last names L-Z will have the opposite schedule, attending in-person classes in the afternoon. On Wednesdays, students will learn virtually through a combination of streamed teacher instruction and asynchronous assignments.
Simpson said the high school schedule differs from the middle school schedule based on class size and available space, and that there may be some flexibility for students in which block they attend.
The new schedule affects only those students signed up for the responsive plan; those who selected the virtual program will continue online learning through the rest of the semester.
During the Webster Groves School District Board of Education meeting on Oct. 23 when Simpson announced the plan for high schoolers, he reminded parents that a survey will be sent out Nov. 16-23 in which parents can choose to switch programs for their children or remain on their current track. Should the survey not be returned, students will default to the responsive track, with a small confirmation window following the survey for switching if necessary.
Several board members expressed concerns about students switching from the responsive to virtual plan, as the move might mean students have to repeat some coursework. Some others suggested classes be recorded or teachers be given swivel cameras so students can remain in the same class virtually.
The board agreed to submit questions to Simpson for a question-and-answer session to get more information about virtual classes and other topics. A date for the Q&A has yet to be announced.
Return To School
Simpson said the transition to in-person learning for kindergarten, first and second grade students has been going smoothly since their return on Oct. 14. He shared photos from the first day back with children sitting behind plastic barriers and wearing masks.
“School definitely doesn’t look the same. It hasn’t since we left in March,” Simpson said. “We have a lot of procedures in place to do our part to minimize transmission (of COVID-19.) I feel good about the efforts we’ve done.”
Simpson reiterated that students, teachers and staff should stay home when experiencing possible symptoms of the virus, emphasizing the importance of communication and contact tracing. Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Sandy Wiley-Skinner added that those who test positive for coronavirus may only return to the district after a negative test. Those exposed to someone confirmed positive must also quarantine and require clearance from the St. Louis County Health Department to return.
Construction Update
Chief Financial/Operating Officer Pam Frazier delivered an update on construction projects across the district. Elevator projects continue at Avery, Bristol and Edgar Road elementary schools.
At the Walter Ambrose Family Center, a few areas were relocated and the reception area was expanded, integrating it into a new, secure double-door vestibule. Most of the work was completed before Aug. 30.
A major construction project at Hixson Middle School continues. Demolition on all buildings is complete, with footings and foundations added. Over the next several months, the majority of the structural steel placement and floor slab pouring will be completed. The project will create a new series of classrooms, a girls’ locker room, a multipurpose room, an administrative and library wing, and a multipurpose room, as well as an expansion of the cafeteria.