Students at Webster Groves High School can now earn credit toward a teaching degree this school year, after the board of education approved a partnership between the district and Webster University at its Aug. 25 meeting.
Kerry Arens, coordinator of the Chelsea Detrick Experiential Learning Center at Webster Groves High School, was excited to announce the Teaching and Learning Cohort, a program which will place future educators in classrooms at Bristol Elementary School and Hixson Middle School.
“It is an opportunity for our junior and senior students to have a practicum experience,” said Arens. “Great programs try to get students into classrooms as early as possible so they can figure out, ‘Is this for me?’ The Chelsea Center is trying to take the lead in getting these students into Webster Groves classrooms.”
In their first semester, students in the cohort will learn about best practices in teaching and observe teachers in classrooms at Bristol Elementary School and Hixson Middle School. In their second semester, students will be paired with a master teacher and have the opportunity to teach a series of lessons under their tutelage.
One year of participation in the Teaching and Learning Cohort can earn a student four hours of college credit at Webster University. Thanks to a Webster University grant from the Department of Secondary Education, dual credit is available to the district free of charge.
“There are so many advantages to our partnership with Webster University,” said Arens. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for students and we’re so excited.”
Jason Adams, the district’s assistant superintendent for learning, said he hopes to expand the teaching program in future years, as well as expand dual credit opportunities for other subjects such as fine arts or graphic design.