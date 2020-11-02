The Kirkwood School District Board of Education voted Monday, Oct. 26, to approve a plan to bring high school students back for limited in-person learning. Freshmen will return first for orientation on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 5 and 6. In-person learning for all high school students begins Monday, Nov. 9.
Like middle school students, who also return to campus on Nov. 9, high school students will split the remainder of their fall semester between on-campus and online learning. On Mondays and Wednesdays, students will attend in-person classes from 7:45 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., return home for lunch and log in for online learning from home for the rest of the school day. Tuesdays and Thursdays also begin at 7:45 a.m., but dismissal is at 11:10 a.m. On Fridays, lessons are conducted virtually across the district.
Kirkwood High School Principal Mike Havener said the earlier dismissals on Tuesdays and Thursdays are to allow time for students to attend homeroom virtually.
“We had great feedback about the challenges we would face to be in person
during a homeroom period, including students being able to move around and contact tracing,” said Havener. “If we had 20 students in the same classroom in 20 different Zooms with different teachers, the technology would create a difficult situation. If we could continue homeroom virtually, this would allow students the ability to see lots of different teachers, counselors and others.”
Havener clarified that students may opt into the virtual-only plan at any time, but if they do so, they must commit to virtual learning for the remainder of the semester.
Matt Bailey, the district’s assistant superintendent for Data, Intervention and Supports, said should a student or teacher test positive for COVID-19, all individuals who had extended contact — 15 minutes or more within six feet — with that person will be asked to quarantine for two weeks from the first onset of symptoms. Seating charts will be implemented for the ease of contact tracing.
Teachers and schedules will not change if a student moves to the virtual track or must attend lessons at home due to quarantine — all teachers are set up with cameras and recording equipment to be able to teach both in person and online at the same time.
District Enrollment Report
Though the Kirkwood School District is predicted to grow by about 5% — or roughly 229 students — by 2025, enrollment has decreased by 58 students this year, according to the district’s official enrollment report.
Bailey suggested the decline is likely due to the coronavirus. For the 2020-2021 school year, 48 students withdrew to be homeschooled, more than the total of that same statistic for the last four years combined. Similarly, 99 withdrew to attend private school this year — the average for the last 12 years was 65.
Bailey added that enrollment increased for the high school this year by 29 students, and the district did experience a rise in enrollment for elementary students after a plan to return to in-person learning was announced.
The effect of COVID-19 on current and predicted future enrollment numbers remains to be seen.