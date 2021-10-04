The Little Theater at Webster Groves High School will soon be receiving a facelift thanks to a $2 million donation from an anonymous alumna.
According to Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson, The Little Theater — which is attached to the south side of the high school — has been unusable for a number of years due to its poor condition. The anonymous donor, a Webster Groves High School graduate, has fond memories of the theater, along with her husband. Simpson added that the woman is a former teacher who has shared a special relationship with the district for some time.
The couple has promised $2 million to be put toward the redevelopment or reconstruction of The Little Theater, provided they receive naming rights and the ability to review plans during the construction process.
“We are very excited about the possibility of what this new space will create for our community and staff,” said Simpson. “The city has also expressed interest in using the space.”
The district hopes to break ground on the project in summer of 2022.