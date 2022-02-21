The St. Louis Poetry Center is accepting entries for the annual Beverly Hopkins Memorial Poetry Contest. This year’s judge is poet and educator Srikanth Reddy.
The deadline for submission is March 1. Winners receive cash prizes — $225 for first place, $125 for second and $75 for third — and publication on the Poetry Center website.
No entry fee is required. Poets must be high school students living within 100 miles of St. Louis. Entrants may submit up to three poems in Word or PDF form. Poems already published in a high school publication may be submitted. Authors should include their name on each poem.
Enclose a separate document with the author’s name, street address, phone number, email address, high school, grade, teacher’s name (if the teacher encouraged or assigned the poems) and poem titles.
Mail entries to the St. Louis Poetry Center, High School Poetry Contest, 3301 Washington Ave. 2D, St. Louis, MO 63103. Contestants also can email entries to hopkins.contest@stlouispoetrycenter.org. Attach the poems and author information as Word or PDF documents.
For more information, visit stlouispoetrycenter.org/contest/hopkins-contest or contact Robert Lowes at robertlowes1@gmail.com.