I did not know much about Amendment 3, so I did some digging. From the wording on the ballot, what’s there not to like?
“Ban gifts from paid lobbyists to legislators and their employees; reduce legislative campaign contribution limits; change the redistricting process voters approved in 2018 by: transferring responsibility for drawing state legislative districts from the Nonpartisan State Demographer to Governor-appointed bipartisan commissions; (ii) modifying and reordering the redistricting criteria.”
So why would the 100th General Assembly propose this amendment to specifically change what 62% of Missourians passed less than two years ago? If we look a little deeper, “banning gifts” changes the threshold of lobbyist’s gifts from $5 to $0, not a very big deal, and what about reducing campaign contributions? This goes from $2,500 to $2,400. This too seems like a smoke screen.
So I have to wonder if the “hidden” part of this amendment, which was written, proposed and passed by a partisan process to revert back to a bipartisan commission appointed by the governor, is the sole intent of introducing this. As part of an effort to decrease the corruption and improve transparency in our state government, over 60% of Missourians passed the amendment we have now, so why would we want to change this?
Former Senator Danforth had this to say: “I will vote no on the legislators’ gerrymandering amendment and encourage every Missouri voter to do the same. The integrity of Missouri’s democracy is at stake.”
After seeing what is behind this amendment, I’m not buying what they’re selling. I’m voting “No” on Amendment 3 and hope the 62% of Missourians that passed the original amendment will do the same.
Lawrence Lewis
Webster Groves