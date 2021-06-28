Fans of fast-casual cuisine should look forward to August, when two local restaurants will open branches in Kirkwood.
Hi-Pointe Drive-In, a popular burger and sandwich joint with two other locations in St. Louis, will open its third at 951 S. Kirkwood Road, the former location of Honey Pit Smokehouse, which closed its doors on June 14.
“We’ve been wanting to bring Hi-Pointe to Kirkwood for over a year now, and the timing worked out,” said president and owner Ben Hillman.
Hi-Pointe Kirkwood will be pioneered by the concept’s original chef, Adam Pritchett. The restaurant will serve the chain’s classic burger fare, alongside unexpected daily specials, according to Hillman.
“We do the best smash burgers in town, but we’re always pushing the limits,” he said. “We try to think of the craziest sandwich or dish.”
Around the same time, poultry-focused restaurant Chicken Out will open at 10461 Manchester Road. Like the first of its name on Delmar Boulevard in The Loop, Chicken Out in Kirkwood will serve all things chicken including chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers, salads and sides, as well as a rotating selection of local beers. The shop will feature a small dining room, plus a drive-thru window.
In addition to Hi-Pointe and Chicken Out, Hillman’s restaurant group, which includes partners Charlie Downs and Mike Johnson, also owns Sugarfire Smokehouse. Downs also owns Cyrano’s in Webster Groves.
“All of our concepts are about family and ingraining ourselves into the communities in which we operate,” said Hillman. “We really love the feel of Kirkwood. It’s definitely one of the top family communities in St. Louis.”