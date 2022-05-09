Kirkwood resident John M. Hessel, a member of law firm Lewis Rice and Kirkwood’s city attorney, was named as a recipient of the 2022 ICON Award from Missouri Lawyers Media.
The ICON Award is given to attorneys who are over age 60 in recognition of their exemplary careers and commitment to the Missouri legal community. Hessel is among only 30 other recipients from across Missouri, including founding partners, firm leaders, current and retired judges and former public officials.
Hessel and his fellow award winners will be celebrated at the fifth annual ICON Awards luncheon June 29, 2022, at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.
Over his 44-year legal career, Hessel has received numerous honors and awards, such as inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America from 2009 to 2022, and Missouri & Kansas Super Lawyers from 2009 to 2016. Best Lawyers has named him “Lawyer of the Year” nine times over the past 12 years.
He also obtained a proclamation of civic duty from the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, the Medal of Valor Award from Crusade Against Crime, the 2008 Citizen of the Year from the cities of Kirkwood and Des Peres, and the 2009 Distinguished Alumni Merit Award from Southeast Missouri State University.