Calling all super heroes! On Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon, visitors are invited to explore The Magic House and MADE for Kids with surprise visits with their favorite super heroes!
Spider-Man, Shuri, Captain America and more will be making special appearances, reminding families that by wearing masks they can be super heroes for our community too! Children will be encouraged to decorate their own mask on site.
“With school approaching, we believe it is important for kids to get more comfortable wearing their masks,” said Beth Fitzgerald, President of The Magic House. “We also want to remind kids that they are protecting their community, just like super heroes, by participating in this small safety act!”
Special Appearances:
The Magic House (516 S. Kirkwood Rd, 63122): Spider-Man, Shuri and Wonder Woman
MADE for Kids (5127 Delmar Blvd, 63108): Captain America, Black Panther and Shuri
Social distancing efforts will be implemented throughout character visits. Learn more about The Magic House’s COVID-19 Practices and Procedures.
Cost:
Free for members
$12 per person at The Magic House for non-members
$5 per person at MADE for Kids for non-members
Reservations required. Reservations can be made online at www.magichouse.org/reservations or by calling The Magic House at 314-822-8900.
