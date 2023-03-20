A Robinson Elementary School employee recently stepped up in a life-saving way.
Bryan Freeman, head custodian at Robinson Elementary School in the Kirkwood School District, jumped into action after seeing a student in distress while eating lunch. Freeman saw the student choking, rushed over and immediately administered the Heimlich maneuver to help the student. After the food item was dislodged, the school nurse came to the cafeteria and medically cleared the student.
Susan Whitfield, a teacher assistant at Robinson Elementary, witnessed the incident.
“As lunch was wrapping up, Bryan observed a student struggling to breathe,” she said. “He asked the student, ‘Are you ok?’ There was no response from the student. Mr. Bryan then immediately applied the Heimlich maneuver to the student. After several attempts, a food item was dislodged.”
Whitfield said that Freeman’s demeanor calmed the student.
“In talking to the student afterwards, he said he knew that Mr. Freeman would help him,” she said.
The next day, the student presented Freeman with a card that said: “Thank you for saving my life.”
Freeman plays multiple roles in supporting students and staff at Robinson.
“I just love the kids,” he said. “I don’t pay attention to which kid needs special attention — all of them need special attention. If I’m able to help a child, I will.”
Angeline O’Neal-Hogrefe is the principal of Robinson Elementary.
“He’s always observing and seeing how he can help and support everyone in the building,” she said of Freeman.
Freeman has served the Kirkwood School District for six years. He has received first aid training, including CPR, administering the Heimlich maneuver, and additional medical support for those in need.