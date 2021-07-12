Several members of the Kirkwood Police Department commended a brave citizen for his heroism during a fire.
At the July 1 city council meeting, Kirkwood Fire Chief Jim Silvernail, along with Assistant Chief Brian Zaitz and Capt. John Thomas Wiley, recognized Kirkwood resident Chris Gleason for his actions on Saturday, March 27. On that date, Gleason said he was awoken by loud noises and a faint call for help. He believed the call might have come from his elderly neighbor. Gleason then went out his back door and discovered his neighbor’s house on fire.
“Chris didn’t think twice and started looking for his neighbor. The neighbor was found on the ground inside of the screened-in porch area of his house,” said Silvernail. “Knowing his neighbor needed assistance, he entered the screened-in porch and assisted his neighbor to safety.”
Gleason’s neighbor, Mike Sutter, was also on hand to thank his hero again.