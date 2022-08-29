A small town with a big personality, Hermann, Missouri, is just a short drive from the hustle and bustle of the city. Quaint cityscapes are reminiscent of their German heritage, and no matter how visitors want to spend a fall day, evening or weekend, there’s something for everyone.
Hermann is known for its award-winning wineries. Spread throughout the countryside and boasting incredible views, each winery has its own history, signature wines, pairing and entertainment events, and other attractions. For those who prefer brews and spirits, Hermann has its share of craft microbreweries and distilleries to appease any palate.
The city is bursting with daytime activities, from walking tours that explore different aspects of the town and its history to unique museums perfect for all ages, and a shopping district brimming with treasures waiting to be discovered. Art, antiques, gifts and more fill the shelves of more than 30 specialty shops.
One of the city’s marquee events is just around the corner. Oktoberfest runs every weekend in October and immerses visitors in German culture, music, food and drinks.
And though the leaves are still (mostly) green, it’s never too early to start planning for Christmas in Hermann. Just before Thanksgiving, the town transforms into a holiday wonderland. Family-friendly concerts, shopping, music and special events like annual holiday house tours, German markets, bake sales, wine trails, a cookie walk and more make the season unforgettable.