I have stumbled upon an idea that, if implemented universally, could make everyone’s life a little better.
Like most of my best ideas, this one occurred to me while reviewing the disturbing results of a new survey. It found that three out of every four Americans believe they are good people.
Now for the disturbing part: Nearly HALF of us think we aren’t just GOOD, but BETTER than everyone else.
Consider the implications. This means one in two Little Leaguers think they’re the best player on the team, if not the entire league. One in two of their parents agree. The same ones probably think they’re better than the coach. And you wonder why brawls break out in the stands?
Compare that to just a generation ago, when all the children in Garrison Keillor’s Lake Wobegon were merely above average. Can you see the trajectory we’re on? It’s the same thing in the supermarket line, where every other shopper secretly thinks they’re better than you. Also, John Lewis and Dolly Parton. Not to mention Betty White. Think of it: One in two shoppers considers themself a national treasure!
And I’m pretty sure I know why. It’s the “World’s Best” memorabilia industry’s fault. You know what I’m talking about. Our nation is glutted with “World’s Best Dad” t-shirts and “World’s Greatest Grandma” coffee mugs.
It wasn’t always this way. You’ll find no photos of George Washington wearing a “World’s Best Forefather” trucker hat while crossing the Delaware. John Lewis never waved a giant “#1 in Good Trouble” foam finger on the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
At least they might be worthy of these titles. Personally, I would feel like a total fraud in a “World’s Best Mom” sweatshirt. The truth is, I’m NOT the World’s Best Mom. I lost my daughter at Trout Lodge when she was two, for heaven’s sake. I often eat the last cookie.
Which brings me to my life-changing idea. First, it’s time the “World’s Best” industry had truth-in-labeling requirements similar to those governing the food industry. I mean, there’s a reason we eat Froot Loops, rather than Fruit Loops, for breakfast.
That means we need an objective, third-party rating system — modeled after LEED green building certification — for assessing “World’s Best” competencies.
Allowing a child to treat ketchup as a vegetable, for example, might earn you a Bronze Parenting certification. Add on fishhook-baiting and square knot-tying and you approach Gold Level Parenting. Platinum status would definitely require bicycle assembly.
I know. I know. That’s a lot of work for a t-shirt. Those wishing to forgo regulatory red tape can do so. We just need to adjust the messaging to be more accurate. For example, let’s replace “World’s Best Mom” with “Pretty Good Mom.” That’s a sweatshirt I’d wear. I’d also settle for “Fair-to-Decent Cook”* with an asterisk for a “depending on the dish” disclaimer in small print.
My point is, being best is not necessarily good. Being good is better.