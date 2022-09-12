Let me set the scene for you.
It’s a toasty August morning in Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico. My husband and I are here for our daughter’s 10 o’clock wedding. Here is what happened.
9:45 — We arrive at the wedding office. Due to COVID restrictions, only Jane and Deybit may enter at first. Frank and I, along with the groom’s family, wait outside under a shade tree.
As she leaves, Jane looks nervous. Not because she is getting married. But because she knows Deybit’s family doesn’t speak English, and I have just completed my 39th day of Spanish in Duolingo, a language learning app. Jane has heard my Spanish.
• 9:46 — Using my new language skills, I tell Deybit’s mother and sister that they are elegant. They smile. I tell them their dresses are very pretty. They smile again. We are off to a great start!
• 9:50 — I tell Deybit’s family about our sons: Where they live, whether it is hot or cold there and that they like to eat sandwiches without meat. (Vegetarian is a HARD word in Spanish.)
• 9:57 — I am tempted to mention that my older son has a cat that does not wear pants. Or to point out that we are standing next to a street. Or to apologize for my inability to speak Portuguese. All are things I know how to say, thanks to Duolingo. Instead, I play it safe. I tell everyone how pretty they are again.
• 10:00 — I remember Jane saying that things in Mexico tend to start late.
• 10:02 — I want Deybit’s younger brother to join the conversation. I ask him his age. The brother is deaf, so his mother must relay the question in Mexican sign language.
• 10:03 — I panic. Jane has warned me before about my pronunciation of the word “year.” When mispronounced, it isn’t a word one uses in polite society. I wonder what I asked him.
• 10:05 — Deybit’s brother taps out a message on his cell phone. He shows us the screen. “I am 22,” it reads, in English.
• 10:07 — And Jane thought leaving us without a translator would be awkward! We were killing it! To show my delight, I sign “turtle” in Mexican sign language. (Sometimes you must go with what you know.)
• 10:10 — The wedding was supposed to start 10 minutes ago.
• 10:13 — Having run out of conversation starters, I am just spouting random Spanish words: Pantalones! Computadoras! Leche! Deybit’s family seems to enjoy this.
• 10:17 — I have an epiphany. “Today is Thursday,” I announce in Spanish. “Tomorrow is Friday! Next is Saturday.”
• 10:20 — With the wedding set to begin, Jane and Deybit return to hear our entire group joyfully reciting the days of the week together.
It was a perfect moment. People from two different worlds, finding common ground and celebrating with mutual respect and understanding.
Isn’t that what a wedding is all about?