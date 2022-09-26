This issue marks two years since our first issue of returning to print after a six-month closure in 2020 due to the pandemic. What a great — and busy — two years it has been. We couldn’t be more happy with how things are going, knock on wood, of course.
We would like to thank all of our readers, advertisers, local businesses, school districts, city governments and everyone else who has played a role in keeping the presses running. Thank you!
What A Day
Last Saturday (Sept. 17) was a great day for our towns. Both the Kirkwood Greentree Festival and the Old Webster Jazz and Blues Festival were packed.
The crowds lining the streets for the Greentree Parade in Kirkwood were the largest I have personally ever seen. The crowds at the Old Webster Jazz and Blues Festival were equally impressive. It was a win for both communities and the weather couldn’t have been much better.
Let’s carry that momentum into fall with all of the festivities our communities have to offer. There’s lots going on and you can find the events weekly, right here in this newspaper, so get out there and enjoy! (See this week’s Calendar on 6B.)
Speaking of Fall...
Thursday, Sept. 22, was the Autumn Equinox. Nothing marks the start of fall here in St. Louis like going from a high in the 90’s one day to a high in the 70’s the next. Well played, weather, well played.
Fall marks another time of the year where we can mentally reset. Leave the summer behind, fall is here. I’m already looking forward to what this fall brings, as well as some of the traditions we have.
A new family tradition begun last year involves heading up to visit our son for “Parents’ Weekend” at Truman State University, along with checking out the Red Barn Arts & Crafts Festival while in Kirksville. We had a great time last year and can’t wait to get up there this year.
Another fall tradition starts in October — the Saturday Night Shocker! Saturdays in 1984 offered me what I still consider the ultimate trifecta, plus one: Love Boat, Fantasy Island and the Saturday Night Shocker, all on pizza night.
I’ll admit it, I love horror movies. The good, the bad and even the ones that make me wonder why they even bothered to make them.
It was because of that love of horror movies, and the fact that my family liked them too, that I revived the Saturday Night Shocker during the summer of 2020. It was a blast. So much so that sometimes it led to the Sunday Night Slasher, Monday Night Mayhem, Tuesday Night Terror or Thursday Night Thriller. We took Wednesdays off.
So on that note, I’d like to offer up a short list of some of my favorite horror movies, just in case you’re looking for a scary movie on a cool October evening.
• Burnt Offerings (1986)
• The Burning (1981)
• Paranormal Activity (2007)
• The Thing (1982)
• Halloween (1978)
Horror Movie Fun Fact
Despite Jason from Friday the 13th being known as the guy with the hockey mask, he didn’t actually start wearing it until the third movie, “Friday the 13th III,” which came out in 3D.
Turn! Turn! Turn!
The Byrds ©1965
Enjoy the column and then go enjoy the song at: https://tinyurl.com/2p863vb7