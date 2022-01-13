Niemeyer, Herb, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
Herb was born Sept. 30, 1946. He and his wife, Margery, were residents of Webster Groves for over 40 years. They were married for 46 years until her death in 2016.
Herb leaves an enormous number of people who loved him fiercely: Jennifer (Michael); Sophia; Elizabeth; Abigail; Matthew (Lanna); Emma; Katherine (William); Randi; Taylor; Jordan; Allision; Danielle; loving partner Marilyn Davis; and numerous friends who were considered family.
Herb worked at St. Louis Community College for 48 years. He believed education and kindness could change the world. For 37 years, he was an active member of First Congregational Church of Webster Groves. He developed meaningful and lasting friendships within his church family. Herb’s wit, sense of humor, and trivia knowledge were remarkable. But most of all, his unbridled love for his family and granddaughters will be remembered most. Love never ends. Love is eternal.
Visitation followed by a service on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, 10 West Lockwood, Webster Groves, MO, 63119. Visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. View a live stream at https://bit.ly/FCCWG-YT.