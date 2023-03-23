Kipp, Henry W. Henry passed away at age 93 on Feb. 13, 2023. Henry’s remains will be buried next to his parents, Henry and Sophie Kipp, at Chapel Hill Cemetery. A private ceremony will be held. He will be missed by many. Please visit stlfuneral.com.
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 1:25 am
