Kirkwood residents with a few decades on them may recall Cyril Clemens, nephew to Samuel Clemens and a Mark Twain historian. Cyril Clemens once asked Ernest Hemingway to be honorary vice president of his Mark Twain Society.
Papa Hemingway actually accepted the offer. This is a tidbit from Webster Groves author Andrew Theising’s “Hemingway’s St. Louis: How St. Louisans Shaped His Life and Legacy.” His book is a deep dive into the lives of St. Louisans who had an impact on the great American writer.
“Five St. Louis families helped shape Hemingway’s raucous, adventurous, creative life,” noted Theising. “Three of his wives were from St. Louis, and they were all so different in what they brought to his life.
“They all endured a lot,” added Theising. “Living with Hemingway day-to-day was not all romance and adventure. He was volatile. His temper could be triggered by anything. He could be vicious and vindictive.”
Theising, a professor at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, said his wife, Nancy June George, who passed away 20 years ago, got him interested in Hemingway. He said she was less interested in his fiction writing and more in his tumultuous life.
Hemingway’s first St. Louis wife, Hadley Richardson, was extremely patient with his indiscretions and affairs. She did benefit from his blockbuster, “The Sun Also Rises,” which he dedicated to her and their son. He left her all future royalties on the book.
His next wife, Pauline Pfeiffer, was a graduate of Visitation Academy and the University of Missouri School of Journalism. Perhaps it’s no surprise that she is credited as the spouse who served as best editor of his work.
Pfeiffer shared Hemingway’s “Key West Days” in Florida. She also inspired a portrayal of a difficult pregnancy in Hemingway’s “A Farewell to Arms.” The novel is dedicated to her Uncle Gus, who paid for the Key West home.
Hemingway met his match in his third St. Louis wife, Martha Gellhorn. She was a graduate of John Burroughs School, and her mother was an outspoken women’s suffragist.
Gellhorn was a prolific writer with 20 books to her name. She admired Hemingway and followed him to witness the civil war in Spain in 1937, where their affair began.
Hemingway’s novel about the war, “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” was dedicated to Gellhorn. The marriage lasted five years before he was on to his fourth wife, Mary Welsh, which was his only wife not from St. Louis.
“The relationship with Gellhorn went from personal to professional,” said Theising. “Instead of supporting each other emotionally, they started getting into each other’s business.
“She was a true war correspondent who wrote books,” said Theising. “He was the author of books that involved some war correspondence. The competition was on the correspondent side, and Hemingway was no match for her.”
Indeed, when Gellhorn covered D-Day, she went ashore and transported the wounded from Normandy Beach. Hemingway watched the previous day’s assault from the relative safety of a ship.
Theising said he wished there was a way to highlight Gellhorn beyond a star on Delmar Boulevard in University City. He said it would be nice to note her achievement in a larger museum-type space attached to the St. Louis Walk of Fame.
Hemingway received renewed national attention recently with filmmaker Ken Burns’ three-part series on the author’s life. Though generally well received, some critics were turned off by scenes of his trophy animals and the dark side of Hemingway’s life.
“Certainly his fascination with bull fighting was just spectacle animal killing for pleasure,” said Theising. “At least on his hunts he did not waste the meat from his kills and it was given to feed others.
“There is no question that Hemingway was not woke,” said Theising. “He will always be admired for his writing and amazing biography, but his lifestyle will be less and less attractive for generations to come.”
This July marks the 60th anniversary of Hemingway’s notorious suicide by his own gun in Ketchum, Idaho, at age 61. Theising has an index in his book regarding the untimely deaths and suicides among Hemingway’s friends and family.
“Sometimes suicide in a family gives permission to others — it’s a choice, an option. That certainly seems to be the case in the Hemingway family,” Theising said.
“It’s alarming that Hemingway lost a father, brother and sister to suicide,” he added. “And how interesting that the weapon that ended the lives of so many animals also ended his own life.”
“Hemingway’s St. Louis” is available on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble.