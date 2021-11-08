As we approach Veterans Day, many local area veterans and their families need some help this upcoming holiday season. The members of American Legion Post 156 invite the community to help those veterans and fulfill our post’s mission: “Honor and care for veterans, support veterans’ families, and promote patriotism to activate/enrich children and youth in Kirkwood.”
So that we can help and honor veterans, we’ve created a holiday project. We ask you to select a special veteran in your life to honor. Think of a veteran who is a family member, a neighbor, a friend, or maybe you remember a veteran who made the supreme sacrifice. Make a tax deductible donation to the “Post 156 Holiday Project” in the name of your veteran. Please mail your donation to American Legion Post 156, 314 S. Clay Ave., Kirkwood, MO 63122.
We will use your donation to care for local veterans in need and provide you a receipt. We will make certain that your gift helps support a veteran’s family. With the assistance of social workers at Jefferson Barracks, we have identified veterans’ families in need. Our project provides the gift of Christmas to the families of local veterans.
Last year, our holiday project provided gift certificates of $500 each to two local veteran families. This season, our goal is to increase the number of families we support.
Thank you for your support, and Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from Post 156.
Nick Ohlman
Commander, Post 156