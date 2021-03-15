Safer Streets for Kirkwood and St. Louis County conducted a sidewalk audit of North Ballas Road, a one-mile length from the North Ballas and Dougherty Ferry intersection north to Kirk Place Drive on Jan. 24, 2021.
These sidewalks along North Ballas Road in Kirkwood and Des Peres are under St. Louis County Transportation jurisdiction for maintenance, upkeep and safety. Audit criteria from AARP, Trailnet and the Federal Highway Administration all would reflect a poor, failing score.
According to the audit, there are 45 trip hazards, 19 cracked slabs and five spalling slabs (flaking or peeling away of cement from the surface) along that stretch of road.
Additionally, the audit documented school zone and school bus safety issues, bus stop crossing issues, channelized turn lanes, right on red, speed of vehicles, no neighborhood cross walks across Ballas, narrow width of sidewalks, and that the east side of Ballas is missing side walks in many sections.
To see photos of the documentation for this audit, visit the Safer Streets for Kirkwood and St. Louis County website at saferstreetsforkirkwood.info.
We have submitted this sidewalk audit to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, asking that these dangers be addressed now. We have also requested Kirkwood City Council and administration to communicate Kirkwood’s posted position: “Making Pedestrian Safety a Priority.” We trust the city council and administration of Kirkwood will communicate to St. Louis County requesting that these deficiencies be addressed now.
Safer Streets for Kirkwood is a grassroots movement created by local residents focused on improving the safety and efficiency of Kirkwood and St. Louis County roads, school crosswalks, sidewalks and bike paths for all users of all abilities and ages.
Michael Carmody
Kirkwood