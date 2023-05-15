Team members at The Women’s Creative initiative secure profound physical and online spaces in which female business professionals can feel fully supported.
Launched in 2017 as a purpose-driven, St. Louis-headquartered business by a small group of creatives who hosted vendor markets in the city of St. Louis, Christina Weaver, co-founder/owner of The Women’s Creative, said the organization wanted to provide more supportive services and brand exposure opportunities as varied interests among supporters expanded.
In 2019, The Women’s Creative staffers started hosting workshops to help women grow their small, creative businesses by filling in knowledge gaps, setting goals and staying connected to an encouraging community.
“Then, in 2020, we took it all online and launched a hashtag and merchandise campaign, #314Together, which reached tens of thousands of local-loving supporters and raised over $30,000 in grant money for local businesses,” said Weaver.
She said The Women’s Creative had three full-time employees by 2021, and rebranded the organization while increasing the size and impact of its events, including larger entities such as Nestlé Purina and Greater St. Louis Inc. As a recent example of that forward-looking approach, it just held a “Shop & Sip” event at its “Mom’s Day Procure Market” on May 7 at Olive & Oak in Webster Groves.
Weaver said during 2022, she added Procure by The Women’s Creative, a retail consignment concept that helps to incubate and grow women-owned businesses. The team now consists of five full-time employees who are committed to providing effective marketing and sales services to support original local businesses.
The Women’s Creative currently is a membership service for women business owners, providing resources, individualized support, access to experts via mastermind group coaching, networking and events. Membership fees range from $25 to $45 per month.
Membership includes 12 weeks of individualized and peer group support, led by a facilitator. Members are included in the group’s online business directory. Members also can tap into educational courses, worksheets and curated learning opportunities via The Women’s Creative app. Additionally, members receive exclusive access to community experts in accounting, legal areas and business coaching.
Membership is completely virtual and open to anyone. For those interested in future affiliation, she said a good place to start is organization’s free, Zoom-based networking video conference called “Stronger Than Coffee!” every Thursday at 9 a.m.
Now up to five employees, the TWC team plans to offer additional vendor markets during September and December at Olive & Oak in Webster Groves, as well as a special holiday event at Laumeier Sculpture Park, 12580 Rott Road in Sunset Hills.
Another scheduled special event is “Pups Night Out” at Union Station on June 23, which gives dogs a chance to enjoy pup treats while their owners shop among local, dog-friendly vendors and mingle with other dog lovers. Additionally, The Women’s Creative will host “The Date Night Market” on July 14, also at Union Station. Visitors to the market will have the opportunity to indulge in food and drinks, ride the Amazing Wheel, test their skills in miniature golf, shop with local women-owned businesses and take in a fire show at the top of every hour.
Weaver said anyone interested in becoming a vendor for upcoming special events can sign up on The Women’s Creative website (TheWomensCreative.com) and create a profile through the group’s partnership with fayVen, a vendor platform that helps event planners and vendors streamline communication. She said they especially appreciate using this intuitive fayVen technology because it was founded by a woman who served 10 years in the U.S. Air Force and was a former small business owner of a gourmet popcorn enterprise before launching the platform.
“Our underlining principle for The Women’s Creative is to think differently and go farther, together,” assured Weaver. “We crowdsource knowledge, a captive customer audience and endless peer collaboration opportunities to help members grow their businesses with efficiency and ease.”