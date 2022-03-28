As a free service, Oasis Senior Advisors guides seniors and their families in finding independent, assisted or memory care living as well as hospice or respite care services. Oasis’ dedicated and compassionate senior living advisors have extensive knowledge about senior living options in the area and work with seniors and their loved ones to find the right place. They provide hands-on service with personal meetings to discuss specific needs and they accompany clients on tours of communities.
The mission is to positively impact families during a difficult time in their lives. The experts at Oasis Senior Advisors can help minimize the stress of finding senior care by serving as a knowledgeable guide. Owner Eileen Lambert, CSA, has been through this experience herself and knows just how helpful an advisor can be.
“A number of years ago we transitioned my father to a senior community,” she said. “It was a time-consuming, difficult process due to the lack of resources to help us evaluate our options. With Oasis, I can provide families with resources to guide them through the transition with a hands-on approach.
“Working with Oasis has allowed me the opportunity to be a compassionate advisor to the families, as it is often a difficult time for the senior,” she continued. “My personal interaction gives me the opportunity to treat the senior with the respect and dignity he or she deserves.”
Certified Senior Advisor Lambert grew up in Florissant, Missouri, and graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis with a degree in accounting. She spent 20 years helping small and medium-sized businesses with all aspects of their businesses including customer service, sales, and operations.
“After deciding to make a career change, I wanted to continue helping others in an area I am passionate about, seniors,” said Lambert. “Oasis has provided me with that opportunity.”
If you’re not sure what type of senior community might work for you or your loved one, get in touch with Oasis Senior Advisors to learn more about what’s available.
“Call today to learn how our senior advisors can help your loved one find their next oasis,” said Lambert. “I look forward to helping you find the community that best suits your family’s needs.”
To get in touch, call 314-441-7796 or visit www.oasissenioradvisors.com.
17295 Chesterfield Airport Road, Ste. 200 | Chesterfield | 314-441-7796 | www.oasissenioradvisors.com