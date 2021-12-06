The Kirkwood Athletic Association (KAA), a mainstay on Marshall Road in Kirkwood supporting thousands of our community’s youth, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to request $25,000 in financial support to help the not-for-profit organization recover from financial losses resulting from two flooded seasons and the pandemic.
Over the last 61 years, thousands of St. Louis-area families have spent their summers around our ball fields. Those who have grown up around our park have seen us weather many storms over the years, but the floods of 2018 and 2019, followed by the devastating impact of having our fields sit empty for a significant portion of the last two years, has put KAA on the brink.
Our volunteer board of directors is committed to do what it takes for us to make a comeback, but absorbing these unprecedented events has been a severe blow, unlike any other in our 61-year history.
As an independent non-profit organization, KAA does not receive funding from the local government. We have been very fortunate over the years to have the community answer our call for help, and we are needing that support once again so the next generation can come play ball in Kirkwood.
KAA has significantly reduced costs and participated in the pandemic payroll protection program to allow operations to continue through the balance of the 2021 ball season, however, it will need some financial help to return the park to full operations in 2022.
KAA has set up a Help KAA Comeback Campaign through GoFundMe. To donate, visit https://gofund.me/6eeb1736.
Eric Eickmeyer,
President of KAA