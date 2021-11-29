For the eighth holiday season in a row, the Kirkwood Fire Department is teaming up with the Marines and Toys for Tots for a special opportunity to give back. The goal is to “stuff” the fire station full of toys for those less fortunate.
From noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, the fire department’s engine bay will be turned into Santa’s Workshop for a unique drive-thru experience. The event will be held at Kirkwood Fire House 3, 1321 West Essex. Visitors can view holiday décor from the comfort of their vehicle and get a picture with the big guy himself. The Marines will be on hand and there will also be coloring activities for children.
Visitors who bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots will be able to get their photo with Santa in front of a fire truck-themed background. Donated gifts will be delivered to children throughout the St. Louis area who would not have holiday gifts otherwise.
For those unable to make it to the event, the fire department will be collecting toys at its administration building, 11804 Big Bend, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Dec. 11.