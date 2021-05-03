A local art gallery, artists and a charity have teamed up to help low-income families and honor mothers.
Green Door Art Gallery in Webster Groves has partnered with the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank and four area artists to offer limited edition Mother’s Day cards. The cards are available at Green Door Art Gallery, 21 N. Gore Ave., now through May 9, for $10 each. Proceeds from the sale of the cards will be split, with 50% benefiting the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank and 50% benefiting the artist who designed the card.
Individuals will have an opportunity to make an additional donation to the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank when they purchase the cards. The diaper bank exists to help strengthen low-income families in the St. Louis region by ensuring access to an adequate supply of diapers, and by raising awareness about the causes and consequences of diaper need in the community.
Participating artists are Katie Schaefer, Alicia Arnold, Janessa Jenkins (Color Tripz) and Green Door Art Gallery owner Mary Martin.