First Congregational Church of Webster Groves invites the community to help in the mission of rebuilding Mayfield, Kentucky, after a tornado devastated the town in December.
People are asked to help financially support this mission by participating in the “National Day of Awesomeness” on Thursday, March 10. Donations will go directly to the official foundation established for the rebuilding efforts, the Mayfield Long-Term Recovery Group, a 501(C)3.
Tax-deductible donations can be mailed to Community Foundation of West Kentucky, Attn: Mayfield DRS, P.O. Box 7, Paducah, KY, 42002. Please write CFWK-STL in the memo spot. Donations can also be made online via PayPal at www.firstchurchwg.org.