Hedderig, Helen (nee Mangelly) asleep in Jesus, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at age 101. She was the loving mother of Linda Hedderig and Charles Hedderig; loving grandmother of Lisa Marie (Keith) Dawkins and Amanda Lee Arthur; dear great-grandmother of Keith Dawkins Jr., Austin Dawkins, Jennifer Arthur, and Molly Arthur; dear great-great-grandmother of Helen, Jasmine, and Braxton Dawkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Hedderig.
A memorial service at Christ Lutheran Church in Webster Groves is to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to Christ Lutheran Church. Visit www.boppchapel.com for details.