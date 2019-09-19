Hawken, Helen Hall (Tiny) passed away peacefully Sept 11, 2019 at 3:30 pm at Sunrise of Webster Groves. Helen was born Sept. 2, 1922 in St Louis, Missouri to Melville B Hall & Helen Hall. She married Thomas Montgomery Hawken July 5, 1945 and was predeceased by her husband Thomas, her parents Melville & Helen, son Thomas (Tim), siblings Hamilton, Clark & Marge. She is survived by her daughter Carol & husband Chris of Rutland Vermont, son Chris & wife Suzanne of Webster Groves, grandchildren Sean, Brady, Jake & Samantha, great grandchildren Tate, Marie, Jack , Daisy, Andrew and special nieces Pam and Helen.
Helen graduated from University High School and Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. She was a devoted loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to sing, dance, play tennis, golf, and spend time with family.
A celebration of life will be held Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. at Valhalla Chapel, 7600 St. Charles Rock Rd., St. Louis, Missouri, (valhallafunerals.net) followed by a gathering at Westborough Country Club at 2 p.m.