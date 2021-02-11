Johnson, Helen Griffin of Webster Groves, Missouri, passed peacefully with her family at her side on Feb. 2, 2021.
Helen is survived by her husband of nearly 43 years, Eric; her daughters — Christine (Anthony) Rejent of Webster Groves, Heather (Mark) Albers of Kirkwood, Missouri, and Hilary (Christopher) Broughton of Shrewsbury, Missouri; her grandchildren — the lights of her life — Andy, Cameron, Wally, Louie, Gus, Kennedy and Wyatt; mother Cameron Griffin of Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina; siblings Ken (Becky) Griffin of Tampa, Florida, Cam Griffin of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Gus (Marie) Griffin of Los Angeles, California. She leaves behind a legion of family and friends from across the world that she loved and admired.
Born April 22, 1957, in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, to Robert and Cameron Griffin, Helen attended the College of William & Mary where she met Eric, became best friends and married young, fearlessly taking on the world together. Helen’s life was marked with radiance. She loved to laugh and play; being joyful meant you were doing it right. She loved being a mom — a best friend — to her three girls. Most of all, she loved being Nana.
A private memorial service will be held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church on Feb. 13, 2021, at 10 a.m.; the service will be live streamed at www.holyr.org
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to Saint Louis Crisis Nursery to honor Helen’s love of children: www.crisisnurserykids.org.
To memorialize Helen’s passion for art, the family is creating a scholarship at Webster Groves High School to sponsor young students wishing to pursue the visual arts in an advanced education program — details to follow. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.