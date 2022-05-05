Hays, Helen E. (nee Pearce), age 92, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Hays; dear mother of Kelley (Dennis) Hays-Gilpin and Julie (Steven) Healey; loving grandmother of Robert Healey and Pearce Healey; sister-in-law of Clifford Taylor; and sister of the late Dorothy Taylor and Peggy Stephens.
Helen graduated from Quincy High School, earned her undergraduate degree from Northwestern University and Master’s Degree from the University of Illinois-Urbana. She was an elementary school teacher and an active volunteer for over 40 years.
Helen was active with AAUW and the National Spasmodic Torticollis Association (NSTA). She enjoyed a crossword puzzle every day. She was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church, in Birmingham, Michigan, and later the First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, Missouri.
Funeral services will be private. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery near Bowen, Illinois, where Helen grew up. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NSTA — torticollis.org — or the Hays Family Endowment for Undergraduate Research at the University of Michigan — lsa.umich.edu. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.