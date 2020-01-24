Lyndsey Heckel knew what she needed to reach the 1,000-point plateau.
In the final 50 seconds, with host Nerinx Hall High School in complete control of a 44-35 non-conference girls basketball victory against Kirkwood, Heckel unleashed a three-point field goal from the left-wing.
“I wanted it,” Heckel said. “I was feeling it because I knew it was coming. I said, ‘Okay, this is it.’”
Heckel, a four-year starting senior guard, was not going to be denied as she watched her shot go through the net.
“It sealed the game,” said Nerinx Hall Markers coach Jeff Gaona. “It means a ton, especially for her to do it at home in front of a lot of her friends and family. She’s just a super athlete.”
With 37.2 seconds left in regulation, the play was stopped as Nerinx Hall Athletics Director Nancy Milward announced Heckel’s accomplishment. A standing ovation followed.
Nerinx Hall (10-6), the winner of eight of its last 10 games, routed Kirkwood (13-3), which had its seven-game winning streak snapped, in what could possibly be a sneak peek at the Class 5 District 4 Tournament in early March at St. Louis University High School. The three-team district tournament also includes Webster Groves, which the Markers face at home at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28.
Nerinx Hall also snapped a six-game losing streak to Kirkwood. The Markers’ last win over the Pioneers was 60-33 on Jan. 29, 2013 at the David Holley Assembly Hall.
“We’ve played a lot of close games this year,” Gaona said. “I like to think that we’re a lot more comfortable than we have been in the past.”
Heckel, a 15.4 points-per-game scorer this season, finished with 16 points, the number needed to reach the 1,000-point milestone.
“It feels great,” said Heckel, bound to play soccer at St. Louis University this fall. “I was just mainly focused on getting the win for my team. If the 1,000th came tonight, that would be great, too. But I was mainly focused on getting this win and beating our first ranked opponent this year.”
Junior forward Mackenzie Duff, who has scored 884 points in two-plus varsity years through Jan. 22, finished with 14 points, nine coming in the second half. She hit eight of nine from the free-throw line.
“They’re a tough one-two combination for us,” Gaona said.
Sophomore center Allie Carosello finished with 10 points, eight coming in the first quarter. She converted four of six from the field, including two of two from the three-point range.
“She’s getting more and more confident shooting the ball,” Gaona said. “You can see that. She doesn’t hesitate anymore. When she’s open, she’s firing.”
Nerinx Hall jumped out to a 7-0 lead to open the game, but Kirkwood cut the deficit to 20-17 by halftime. Senior backup guard Olivia Giardino canned a three-point field goal to open the second half to even the score.
The game had five lead changes and two ties. Kirkwood senior guard Natalie Bruns hit a game-tying jump shot to even the score, 24-all, with five minutes, 25 seconds left in the third quarter. Nerinx Hall never looked back.
Bruns finished with a game-high 17 points, five coming in the first period and 12 more coming in the second half, including eight in the last eight minutes. Kirkwood had seven players score points, but six of them totaled 18 points, one more than Bruns scored.
Kirkwood Coach Monica Tritz credited Nerinx Hall’s tenacious man-to-man defense for the loss.
“They did a great job on defense,” Tritz said. “They packed the middle. A hundred percent credit to them ... I have nothing but respect for Nerinx.”