“So, when are the kids going to start playing baseball?”
It’s a common question for Webster Groves dad Matt Bayer. He is, after all, the project director of baseball development for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Formerly a Yankees fan, the Long Island native now helps the Redbirds compete with strategic matchups, positions and playing order. When he’s not in his office or in the stands, folks might find him strolling through Webster Groves alongside his wife and two scootering kids — Mary, 6, and Bruce, 3.
“They’re the best,” Bayer said of his children. “The greatest part is that they’re good friends. I’ll ask them what they’re up to and they’ll laugh and say, ‘Dad, you wouldn’t understand.’”
A 2011 graduate of Washington University, Bayer served as captain for the college’s varsity baseball team. He met his future wife, then Betty Gibson, when he moved in across the hall from her freshman year. Bayer and the art history major who edited his papers married in 2014.
While Matt Bayer had always envisioned himself becoming a father, Betty Bayer wasn’t so sure about motherhood. It was her husband’s strong and steadfast nature that convinced her otherwise.
“He always said he wanted to start a family,” said Betty Bayer. “Being with someone like that made me feel like I could do it, too.”
Now a family of four, the Bayers make frequent visits to Busch Stadium to cheer on the Cardinals. Outside of baseball, the family also spends plenty of time at Betty’s Books, the graphic novel, comic and manga store opened by Betty Bayer in 2021. Here, Matt Bayer sometimes serves as a pinch hitter, helping with financial advice and once even dressing up as costumed character Dog Man for a book launch.
“He’s very patient, even when things are chaotic,” said Betty Bayer. “And with high-energy kids, that’s pretty much all the time.”
So, when are the kids going to start playing baseball? It might be some time yet. According to Betty Bayer, both Mary and Bruce recently tried playing T-ball recently — and hated it.
Matt Bayer isn’t too upset, however.
“My number one priority is making sure they’re healthy, both physically and mentally. I want them to pursue what they want to pursue, and help them so they can become independent,” Bayer said. “It’s the meaning of life — creating little humans, being a dad and helping them grow up to be independent adults.”
That doesn’t mean he’s not trying to impart other interests onto his kids, of course. Bayer has already successfully imbued them with his own love of Disney, and the whole family benefits from his Mickey Mouse waffles and elaborate planning during trips to Disney theme parks.
Matt Bayer said he’s not sure what this Fathers’ Day will look like. Whether the day is filled with festivities or just scooting around the neighborhood, his family will no doubt be celebrating this home run of a dad.
“He’s the one who’s always there for us,” said Betty Bayer. “He really is the heart of the family.”