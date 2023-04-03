The Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its “Heart of the Community” awards.
The recipients of the 2022 Citizens of the Year, Business of the Year, Business Person of the Year, Chamber Champion, Heart of Gold, Outstanding Public Service, Rotarian of the Year, Mason of the Year and Lion of the Year will be honored at the chamber’s annual banquet on Friday, March 31.
Citizens of the Year
Rock Hill
Pat Harris has been named as Rock Hill’s Citizen of the Year. Harris is a longtime resident, and currently serves as the chair of the Community Development Commission. She has spearheaded the annual Fall Festival, which is a favorite among Rock Hill families, and helped grow the festival every year.
Harris has also helped organize first responder appreciation gatherings and city employee lunches. She recently assisted the police department with its certification process, and has been a guest on the city’s “Coffee with the Mayor” broadcast.
“Rock Hill is fortunate to have such a kind-hearted resident who is always willing to help whenever she is asked,” according to Harris’ nomination.
Shrewsbury
Alderman John Odenwald has been named Citizen of the Year in Shrewsbury for serving the community in several capacities.
In addition to his work in city government as an alderman, of particular note is his work with the St. Michael’s Athletic Association’s annual soccer tournament. Odenwald, along with members of St. Michael’s Athletic Association, spend countless hours to bring the tournament to reality every year. The tournament brings hundreds of people to the Shrewsbury community for a two-week period every August.
“Any community could use more people like John to help give them the notoriety they deserve. John is prime example of what it means to be a true ‘community citizen,’ and to maintain commitment and dedication to his beloved community,” Odenwald’s nomination said.
Webster Groves
Kara Siebe has been named Citizen of the Year in Webster Groves for her role in transforming the way the community thinks about and teaches business, marketing and entrepreneurship. As the program coordinator for student entrepreneurship at the Thrive Incubator in the Webster Groves School District, Siebe has created a program that engages students and provides them with real-world business skills.
Several students have thriving businesses that Siebe helped them found and build, and she is now expanding the program to the middle school level as well. She has involved community members, business owners, entrepreneurs, marketing specialists and artists with the students to share ideas and learn from one another.
In addition to her work as an educator, Siebe is an active member of the Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce. She serves on the organization’s board, and has also worked to develop a young members distinction for the chamber.
Business of the Year
The award for Outstanding Business goes to The Novel Neighbor in Webster Groves. Owner Holland Saltsman has always had her neighborhood in mind with her business. She supports schools, entrepreneurs, civic organizations and other local businesses. She also has a passion for inclusion, and feels that all children deserve access to knowledge and inspiration.
Saltsman was a terrific example of creativity and resilience during the pandemic by providing private shopping experiences, mystery boxes and curbside options so people could continue to enrich their lives during a difficult time.
Not only is The Novel Neighbor a successful business, but its nonprofit — The Nobel Neighbor — brings books and authors to underserved St. Louis area schools to empower kids and promote equity in education.
“The Novel Neighbor is truly encouraging a love of reading in St. Louis to people of all ages and backgrounds, and for that reason it’s fitting that they are highlighted as this year’s Business of the Year,” according to the award nomination.
Business Person of the Year
Stacie Swederska, owner of Paisley Boutique in Webster Groves, has been selected as the Business Person of the Year.
Swederska’s impact on the local business community goes much further than her store. As a member of the Old Webster Business District Advisory Commission, she organizes several business district community events such as the Old Webster Holiday Open House, Walktoberfest and All in the Hall. These events attract local and regional attention to the small businesses Webster has to offer, and bring countless people to the community.
“She is always investigating how to draw the business communities together more closely, whether it’s hiring a bus to take shoppers from Old Webster to Old Orchard or developing the next great event to draw shoppers and diners to the area,” the nomination for Swederska said.
Chamber Champion
Ree Hamlin of the Neighbors of Webster Groves magazine is always ready and willing to share her passion for the Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce with others.
She has hosted Happy Hour at Robust Bistro and Wine Bar, and helped with several other chamber events. In 2021, she took on multiple leadership roles, and is now serving as director of membership for the chamber.
“The chamber is lucky to have Ree on their team,” her nomination read. “She has a reputation for showing up, generosity, and can be counted on to sponsor and volunteer wherever needed.”
Heart of Gold
The Heart of Gold award goes to Elizabeth Underhill-Rubinovitz of Webster Groves for all of her kindness and generosity.
She has “adopted” several older people in her neighborhood, providing meals and company. Over the past holiday season, she adopted several needy families and organized neighbors to help, raising $3,000.
During the pandemic, Underhill-Rubinovitz got the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus to drive around to wave to all of the children in the area. During last year’s flooding, she organized and participated in clean-up squads, as well as meal trains for flood victims.
She also organizes food drives, and provides high-quality items on the free exchange sites, donating the money to local nonprofit Home Sweet Home.
Underhill-Rubinovitz took an interest in helping a young homeless man, finding him clothes, housing and a job. To raise funds for the man, she started a Facebook page called Daniel Sunshine, which is now called “Webster Sunshine.”
Susan Hirsch, who nominated Underhill-Rubinovitz for the award, said although she could go on and on, “in true Heart of Gold fashion, Elizabeth won’t think she deserves it.”
Outstanding Public Service
Emerson Smith is receiving the award for Outstanding Public Service. Smith is a 40-year Webster Groves resident, where he and his wife raised two daughters, and where he has devoted much time doing volunteer work for the community.
Smith is currently serving his second term on Webster Groves City Council, and is a board member for the North Webster Neighborhood Coalition. He has served three terms on the Webster Groves School District Board of Education, and three years on the Board of Adjustments for the city of Webster Groves.
As a longtime board member and treasurer of Webster-Rock Hill Ministries, Smith has led several efforts in collecting and providing food and goods for those in need. He was also instrumental in initiating and securing funds for the Freestyle Pool Pass program so that all families can use the Webster Groves Aquatic Center regardless of ability to pay.
Smith works tirelessly to help others in the community through difficult times.
“Watching and listening to him as he helps others, one sees that he loves doing everything possible to help them overcome troubling times,” said former Webster Groves Council Member Bud Bellomo.
Rotarian of the Year
The Rotarian of the Year goes to Miki McKee Koelsch of Webster Groves. Having worked for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department for over 33 years, McKee Koelsch already had a long history of community service under her belt.
She joined the Rotary Club in 2018 and was active from the start. In her first year, she was charged with chairing the second largest fundraiser, the organization’s trivia night, and continues to do so.
McKee Koelsch has served on the board and chaired the club’s Make a Difference Day project. In addition, she serves as liaison to the Webster Groves High School Interact Club. She will assume the role of club president in July, and is planning many activities and events to celebrate the Rotary Club of Webster Groves’ Centennial in March of 2024.
Mason of the Year
Robert Vossmeyer is the Mason of the Year. Vossmeyer is the sitting junior warden of the lodge and is a devoted Mason who, over the last year, has dedicated his time, energy and resources to starting a coffee company, Fiat Lux. One hundred percent of the company’s profits go to various Masonic charities, including the Masonic Home for Missouri. Vossmeyer is also a sitting temple board member and assists with various other charitable events, community involvement and the Webster Groves July 4 parade.
Lion of the Year
Becky Shelton has been named the Lion of the Year. She is the third vice president of the Lions Club and received the 2021-2022 Lion of the Year award.
“She is the embodiment of the Webster Groves Lions, a group of community-minded people who care about the neighborhood where we live and work,” her nomination read.