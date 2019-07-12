Heart disease can affect just about anyone. While it was once widely and mistakenly considered a man’s disease, since 1984, more women than men have died each year from heart disease.
According to the Harvard Medical School, heart disease is the leading cause of death in women over age 65, just as it’s the leading killer of men.
Myths abound with regard to heart disease and heart attack risk. One such myth that prevails is that a person who has heart disease should avoid all exercise. However, cardiologists advise that physical activity can help to strengthen the heart, which will improve blood flow to the brain and internal organs.
Those who want to exercise should speak with their doctors about which types of exercise are right for them. In the interim, begin with some low-intensity walking, as this is usually a safe, low-impact way to improve personal health.