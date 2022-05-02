After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, The Healthy Planet Magazine presents its 40th Natural Living Expo Sunday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex, 33 E. Glendale Road.
There will be dozens of exhibit booths with information, products and services about how to live a healthier and more eco-friendly life. There will be free health screenings, free chair massages, giveaways and live music from harpist Terri Langerak and guitarist Carol Eder.
The first 400 visitors will receive a free tote bag courtesy of Dierbergs Markets and The Healthy Planet magazine. The first 100 visitors will receive a free pass to the Missouri Botanical Garden. Visitors can also sign up for a free online subscription to The Healthy Planet magazine. Attendees will also receive a free seed package courtesy of Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds.
Available for sale will be plants, nutritional supplements, packaged tea, unique kitchen products, essential oils, hearing products, home improvement items, solar products, healthy beauty items, jewelry and artist products, ponds, water gardens and more.
Visitors can take home environmental and conservation information courtesy of Missouri Coalition for the Environment, Great Rivers Greenway and the Missouri Conservation Department.
The expo will be following all the latest health department guidelines. Masks will be optional. Exhibit booths will be spread out to ease crowding.
Admission is $8 for adults, and free for children under 16. A two-for-one coupon can be found at thehealthyplanet.com.
For questions about being an exhibitor, email JB Lester at JBL44@aol.com or call 314-962-7748.