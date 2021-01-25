The Healthy Planet magazine, St. Louis area’s voice for health, wellness and environmental news, is moving its operations online for at least the first six months of 2021.
“Due to the ongoing pandemic, we have decided to halt our print magazine and go online for now,” said Publisher J.B. Lester. “Since we are a health and wellness magazine, we think it’s our responsibility to keep our readers, our delivery people and our staff as safe as possible during these difficult times. As soon as a vaccine is available to the public at large and enough people are vaccinated, we will consider printing again.”
Free online subscriptions to The Healthy Planet magazine are available by sending an email to THPsubscriptions@gmail.com or by signing up at www.thehealthyplanet.com.
“We are working with environmental and community groups in sending out 25,000-30,000 free online subscriptions through their monthly newsletters and social media posts,” Lester said. “These partnerships will help us build our online readership to a healthy level in just a few short months.”
The Healthy Planet magazine, established in Webster Groves 24 years ago, has one of the strongest readerships of all free monthly publications in the St. Louis area.
For more information, contact J.B. Lester at 314-962-7748 or email JBL44@aol.com.