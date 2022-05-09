The Healthy Planet Magazine presents its 40th Natural Living Expo Sunday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex, 33 E. Glendale Road.
Admission is $8 for adults, and free for children under 16. A two-for-one coupon can be found at thehealthyplanet.com.
Dozens of exhibit booths will be sharing information, products and services about how to live a healthier and more eco-friendly life. There will be free health screenings, free chair massages, plenty of giveaways and live music from harpist Terri Langerak and guitarist Carol Eder.
The first 400 visitors will receive a free tote bag courtesy of Dierbergs Markets and The Healthy Planet magazine. The first 100 visitors will receive a free pass to the Missouri Botanical Garden. Attendees will also receive a free seed package courtesy of Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds.
Plants, nutritional supplements, packaged tea, unique kitchen products, essential oils, hearing products, home improvement items, solar products, healthy beauty items, jewelry and artist products, ponds and water gardens, and more will be for sale.
Visitors can take home environmental and conservation information courtesy of Missouri Coalition for the Environment, Great Rivers Greenway and the Missouri Conservation Department.
Masks are optional. Exhibit booths will be spread out to ease crowding.