The Healthy Planet magazine invites everyone to celebrate the first weekend of autumn at its 38th Natural Living Expo on Sunday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Webster Groves Recreation Center, 33 E. Glendale Road.
The first 400 visitors will receive a free tote bag courtesy of Dierbergs Markets and The Healthy Planet.
There will be food and beverage samples including wine tasting by Edg-Clif Winery, Craft Beer Tasting by Old Bakery Beer and healthy food by Sam’s Vegan Kitchen. Attendees can receive free health screenings, free chair massages, and green products for the home, garden, family and even pets.
Enjoy live music by Terri Langerak on harp and Carol Eder on guitar. Enter a drawing for a $600 family weekend certificate to Trout Lodge YMCA of the Ozarks and tickets to the Fox Theatre. Hundreds of visitors will receive a free Heirloom Seed Pack from Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds and the first 100 visitors will get a free pass to the Missouri Botanical Garden, The Butterfly House or Shaw Nature Reserve.
Learn more about natural health, chiropractic, green home products, nutrition and fitness, and much more. Shop for artisan jewelry and natural homemade crafts, too!
Adult admission is $5. Children under 16 are free. Two-for-one tickets can be found at www.thehealthyplanet.com and in the September issue of The Healthy Planet magazine.
For more information call 314-962-7748 or email: jbl44@aol.com.